JPS probing claims of illegally installed street lights in Clarendon

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has launched an investigation into claims that street lights have been illegally installed in a section of Malcolm Town, Clarendon.

In a statement today, Member of Parliament for North West Clarendon Richard Azan claimed, among other things, that a well-known Jamaica Labour Party activist illegally installed street lamps in the community recently and called for the authorities to probe the matter.

Winsome Callum, Director of Corporate Communications & Customer Experience at JPS, says the light and power company is looking into the allegation.

“We are doing our checks, our own investigation to find out where the approval for these lights would have come from and if it does turn out to be illegally installed, then JPS will remove it,” Callum said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Winston Maragh, today told The Gleaner that the local authority is also probing the allegation.

“I am not aware of the municipal corporation installing any new lights yet because we have applications here for all councillors at the ministry, but we haven’t yet gotten the approval. So I don’t know where these lights came from or who bought them…we will be carrying out some investigations,” Maragh said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.