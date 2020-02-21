Naomi Cowan releases new single, ‘Climbing’

The beloved Paradise Plum singer with her signature raspy voice and energetic persona, Naomi Cowan is set to release a positive, feel-good Afrobeat-inspired track with a catchy beat and lyrics to inspire. The single, Climbing, is nestled on a groovy, Afro-beat rhythm and is co-produced by Cowan herself and Wiz from WMG Labs in Trinidad – with the assistance of Grammy-winning producer Sean Alric in setting the vibe.

The single for her, is a way in which she shows her passion for women, and especially youth empowerment – “I’ve recognised that the value is more in the tiny steps we make every day towards that bigger picture. Even more importantly, I’ve learned that the minute you focus on running in your own lane ... you gone clear. Everyone’s journey is different – so enjoy yours, nuh watch nuh face, and keep climbing. Do you.”