North Coast Highway traffic restrictions this weekend

Traffic restrictions will be implemented along a section of the North Coast Highway at Dover, St Mary this weekend as the National Works Agency (NWA) undertakes emergency works to replace a culvert damaged by fire.

The highway will be reduced to single lane traffic in the vicinity of the works from 9:00 a.m. on Saturday until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, explains that the roadway will be excavated for the installation of new concrete culverts.

He is, therefore, cautioning motorists to reduce their speed when approaching the work site as there will be open trenches at the location.

The project will cost some $3.4 million dollars and reinstatement of the roadway with asphaltic concrete will be done at a later time.

The NWA says it was only recently discovered that some 16 metres of stormwater culvert had been burnt out from beneath the roadway.

It underscored that the pipes are not only critical components of the drainage system, but they support the roadway, which could have easily caved in due to the missing culvert.

The NWA continues to discourage individuals from disposing and burning garbage in open drains.

