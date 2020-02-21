Proven Reit making moves in Mandeville

In August 2021, Mandeville, Manchester, will not only be an appealing town to anyone who has always wanted a lifestyle without the hustle and bustle of living in the city, but to those wanting a neighbourhood built for convenience. Bloomfield Park is on nine acres of land where work, life and leisure can be enjoyed in one location. PROVEN Real Estate Investment Trust (PROVEN REIT), the real estate investment subsidiary of PROVEN Investments Limited, hosted a launch event for its first-of-its-kind iconic mixed-use development with partners Jamaica National Bank, National Housing Trust and Stewart’s Automotive Group – Mercedes-Benz Jamaica.

The launch saw both movers and shakers from Mandeville as well as Kingston in attendance. Hosted by Mandeville’s own Natalie Outar, there were music by DJ Bambino and a live performance by Manchester’s ingenue, Lila Ike. The afternoon, which was themed Bloomfield LIVE, allowed guests to get a first-hand look at the unit plans, layouts, and the commercial layouts. P roven Reit’s Chairman announced within minutes of Lila’s performance, “The top floor has sold out!” he thanked Mandeville for their support and assured them that P roven Reit was committed to the parish. Aisha Campbell, P roven Reit’s CEO, confirmed that not only had the top floor sold out, but that they also had 30 per cent of the units on reserve. “The feedback and excitement have been amazing” she beamed. “We are excited to make history and to do so in beautiful Mandeville, and in Bloomfield Park.”

During the event, Mandeville’s Mayor, Donovan Anthony Mitchell, was happy to speak to the devolpments in the area“. This represents more jobs, more businesses, and an enhanced economy in the town of Mandeville,” he said.

Avista at Bloomfield is a residential masterpiece designed by Vidal Dowding and his team from Atelier Vidal. Located on a hill overlooking a beautiful view of the city, this meticulously designed apartment complex, made up of 78 units, will host 40 studio units, 20 one-bedroom units, and 18 two-bedroom units along with superb amenities such as a heated swimming pool, jogging trail and a fitness centre. To top it off, each unit will have access to their very own balcony. The commercial arm, Bloomfield Park, will be situated on the flat. Here, residents will have access to professional and BPO offices, leisure and entertainment spots such as restaurants and retail stores, with separate entrances for both – the residential entry located on Perth Road and the commercial access on Greenvale Ave.