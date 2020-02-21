Sigma Run exceeds target

The 2020 staging of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has raised a record-breaking $55,301,419 million for its three beneficiaries – the Bustamante Hospital for Children, the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and the Clifton Boys’ Home – surpassing its fundraising target of $55 million.

The sum was achieved through registration of 26,014 participants, sponsorship from some 38 companies, donations from the public, and fundraising activities at Sagicor offices leading up to the event. This brings to over $455 million funds raised for various child-related and health charities through the annual Sigma Corporate Run, which is now in its 22nd year.

“We are so excited to announce that we have once again broken the record with the funds we were able to raise for our beneficiaries. Giving back and supporting our communities is at the core of what Sagicor does, and we are always happy for the support we get each year to make this happen,” reported and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Christopher Zacca.

Zacca expressed his gratitude to the participants, corporate companies, sponsors, partners, donors and other stakeholders who contributed to the success of the event. He further thanked the patrons of the event – actor and comedian Ian Ity Ellis, and fitness instructor and motivational speaker, Shani McGraham Shirley. He also hailed the Sagicor team and hundreds of volunteers.

“Without your support, Sigma Run 2020 would not have been the success we see here this morning. Because of you, we are able to assist our nation’s most vulnerable individuals and build the capacity of our health sector,” he added.