Fri | Feb 21, 2020

Something Extra | Friday

Published:Friday | February 21, 2020 | 12:16 AM
Weekends are for good company and sassy outfits. From left: Cathay McDonald-Reid, Rochelle Carvalho and Loraine Yapp had a blast.
Ashley Anguin
Weekends are for good company and sassy outfits. From left: Cathay McDonald-Reid, Rochelle Carvalho and Loraine Yapp had a blast.

The women went to their rose gardens this year, unleashing their creative juices, outdoing each other with hats made from flowers at the Hanover Charities/Chukka Foundation annual polo event at Chukka Adventures in Sandy Bay on Sunday. Again, the magnificent and talented interior designer Cecile Levee won the coveted prize, but not before she got some stiff competition from the other hat ladies in the ring. Something Extra brings you highlights of the event