Something Extra | Friday

The women went to their rose gardens this year, unleashing their creative juices, outdoing each other with hats made from flowers at the Hanover Charities/Chukka Foundation annual polo event at Chukka Adventures in Sandy Bay on Sunday. Again, the magnificent and talented interior designer Cecile Levee won the coveted prize, but not before she got some stiff competition from the other hat ladies in the ring. Something Extra brings you highlights of the event