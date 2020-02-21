Will you be selected for the Scotiabank Vision Achiever 2020 programme?

The Scotiabank Vision Achiever programme has opened registration for the 2020 cohort of business owners who will benefit from specialised training valued at more than $20 million. The 25 entrepreneurs selected will take part in a 17-week programme that encompasses a seven-module coaching course, designed to impart the core competencies required for running a profitable business. These will include sales, systemising business processes, marketing, and understanding business financials.

This year’s programme is slated to take place between April and July. Registration closes on March 8.

Graduates of the programme have described the experience as phenomenal, with significant business results. To date, more than 250 entrepreneurs have benefited from the exposure.

Since 2011, Scotiabank has offered the programme to select small-business customers, as part of the bank’s mandate to build the capacity of the small and medium-size enterprises (SME) sector. “We offer a holistic approach to business development. Our focus is not only on the provision of financial solutions, we also have a strong commitment to ensure that we are helping to build the SME sector, and ultimately help to grow Jamaica,” said Kaysia Johnson Vaughan, senior manager, SME.

To be eligible, applicants must be either a sole proprietor, partnership, corporation or limited liability company in operation for a minimum of two years, with an annual turnover/sales of US$100K in the last fiscal year; above the age of 21, and a Jamaican national in good credit standing. Applications must be submitted online at www.scotiavisionachiever.com and include a paragraph (no more than 350 words) on why they should be selected, and how participating in this programme will benefit them.

Let Scotiabank help you achieve your vision of a successful business, apply for the Vision Achiever programme today. For more information, or to apply for the programme, contact Scotiabank at www.scotiavisionachiever.com.