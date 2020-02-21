You waah breadfruit? JP delivers!

There is a new, fresh ready-to-cook product on the market. And you would not believe what it is made from: a local staple, one that so many know and love. Many refer to it as bresheh, but you may call it breadfruit.

The Jamaica Producers family recently launched its new St Mary’s Breadfruit Tostones to a select group of foodie connoisseurs. Restaurateurs, caterers, chefs, and friends gathered on the rooftop of Jamaica Producers Group head office at Newport West in Kingston to taste an old favourite in a new way.

The JP St Mary’s Breadfruit Tostones are pressed fried breadfruits, which can be consumed as either a spicy or sweet dish, depending on the pairing, or by itself as a snack.

Managing Director of JP Tropical Group Limited, David Martin, explained the reason for this new gastronomic exploration. “We’ve observed a strong demand for tropical foods in the US market and the wider hemisphere. Today’s consumers want products that are convenient, whether it be in a snack form or processed.”

The Breadfruit Tostones is JP’s foray into the ready-to-cook market and is available in shops as well as in quantities for food service suppliers.

“People are getting busier by the day but they still want to prepare a wholesome meal for their families, whether breakfast, lunch or dinner. At JP Tropical Foods, we believe in our ability to close the gap on quick, healthy and affordable meal options with our diverse offerings and over 90 years of food knowledge,” he also revealed.

JP also has Ready-To-Cook Cassava Sticks and Plantain Tostones variants available for catering and food service.