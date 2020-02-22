Need for examination of safety procedures in relation to flammable substances

Member of Parliament for Central Manchester, Peter Bunting has said, while investigations continue into yesterday afternoon's explosion at Heaven's FESCO service station in the parish capital, Mandeville, there will be a need to examine safety procedures in relation to the handling of flammable substances.

Approximately seven people were injured during the incident yesterday afternoon, four of whom have been hospitalised with third degree burns. The remaining three are nursing minor injuries. About a dozen vehicles were also damaged.

Bunting expressed gratitude to first responders, whose actions, he said, may have prevented further damage and injuries. He said he is also still personally grappling with the incident.

“It’s a bit surreal for me. I think I am going to go down to the station shortly and just try and come to terms with what happened … it could have been so much worse. There were scores of us there, participating in the [RJRGLEANER Cross Country] either doing interviews right there in the compound and overnight it has just brought back to me the recent explosion we had at the Villa Road Primary School,” he said.

A 36-year-old man died from burns he received during the Villa Road Primary explosion two weeks ago. Four others were also injured.​

Bunting said it is his hope that lessons have been learned from the FESCO incident so that future tragedies can be avoided.

“It was tragedy and my sympathy goes out to the victims, to the Heavens and their staff. I know everybody must have been traumatised by this,” Bunting said in a video this morning.

