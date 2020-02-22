Portland Police seize illegal guns

Two illegal guns have been recovered by the Portland Police, as they insist that they will maintain the parish's reputation for being peaceful.

The weapons were seized in Buff Bay last night.

Superintendent in charge of the parish, Duane Wellington, said the police were on patrol in the White River area of Buff Bay about 9:00 p.m., when they saw a group of men.

He said the men were searched, however, one escaped, leaving behind an object.

"The object was retrieved, which turned out to be a nine millimetre pistol containing five live rounds. During a search of the group, a .38 revolver was recovered from the waist of one of the men. The recovery of the weapons is a significant step, as we are seeking to disrupt and dismantle those, who continue to engage in illegal and criminal activities," Wellington said.

The Superintendent pointed out that the Buff Bay area and its surroundings, especially White River, are being heavily patrolled by the police, as three murders were committed in the area last year.

"We will not allow criminals to disrupt the peace of any community in Portland and we will continue to track them down. I am sending a clear message to those, who are engaging in illegal activities to desist. We will track you down and the full force of the law will be applied," he said.

He maintained that: "Portland is a peaceful parish with friendly people and the movement of law-abiding citizens, in the public space, will not be restricted by criminals and hoodlums."

There have been no murders in Portland since the start of the year. The parish is known to be the most peaceful with about 10 murders last year.

