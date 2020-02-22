St Ann man charged for possession of illegal firearm and ammunition

A 23-year-old man is to answer charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, following his arrest yesterday by the St Ann's Bay Police.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force reports that charges stem from an early morning search of the accused, Mikey Dillion's house in Steer Town, St Ann, in December last year. A .38 Taurus revolver containing three .38 rounds of ammunition were found.

The police say the date for Dillion's court appearance will be announced at a later date.

