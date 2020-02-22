UDC continues pre-assessment studies for third city

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) will continue pre-assessment studies during the 2020/21 fiscal year to identify a site to establish Jamaica’s third city.

Some $500 million has been earmarked in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure for the project, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on February 11. It is titled: ‘Third City Planning – Scoping Studies’.

The pre-assessment studies are expected to yield a report recommending three possible sites.

The project, which initially ran from April 2017 to March 2019, had up to last December seen the completion of phases 1A and 1B, which entailed, among other things, finalisation of a site selection criteria assessment.

Programmed engagements for 2020/21 include completing work on the master plan, concluding the phase procurement process and awarding a contract by October 2020.

The project, which has been extended to March 2021, is being financed by the Government of Jamaica.