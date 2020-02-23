Climate change is everybody’s problem

In the past few weeks, there have been several articles about climate change in the newspapers. The articles seem to have the same theme – it’s up to the youth to persevere and find solutions. However, they do not explain what exactly we’re up against when it comes to climate change.

The assumption is made that we know that the climate change we are experiencing now is caused by carbon emissions that have increased due to the use of fossil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas) in energy production and transportation, as well as the wide-scale deforestation to build cities and develop agricultural lands.

With excess carbon in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide and methane, there are more gas molecules that create a greenhouse effect by absorbing light from the sun that would otherwise be reflected back into space. This is problematic, as it ultimately warms the planet. This leads to the melting of glaciers and ice sheets, which increases sea level.

Additionally, an increase in temperature leads to increased evaporation of water from water bodies. Water vapour amplifies this increase in temperature as it, too, creates a greenhouse effect.

Role of the oceans

The oceans try to reduce this warming. According to Climate Central, a non-profit group of scientists and journalists concerned about climate change, the oceans have absorbed approximately one-third of the carbon dioxide from fossil fuel emissions. However, by absorbing this carbon, the oceans are becoming warmer and more acidic as water dissolves the carbon dioxide to create carbonic acid. This makes it harder for corals to regenerate and for crustaceans to form shells, which can have larger implications for food chain.

The coral reefs help to break the tide, giving us calmer beaches and reducing beach erosion. They also provide habitats for sea creatures like parrotfish that eat the algae off of the reefs.

With this said, it has far-reaching implications, especially for small-island developing nations, such as Jamaica. I’ll give you a few examples. With sea levels rising gradually, many persons may be pushed out of coastal communities. We don’t have to look much further than Hellshire to see the impact of the rising sea levels.

A study by CEAC Solutions in 2016 showed that sea-level rise can result in shoreline retreat from 0.17 to 0.46 metres per year. Let us not forget that our main electricity company and our oil refinery are also particularly vulnerable, as they are located by the waterfront. Damage to these facilities can have extraordinary implications in Kingston and St Andrew. Additionally, sea-level rise means that there will be more saltwater entering our freshwater aquifers, reducing our access to safe drinking water.

With increased temperatures, agriculture will be affected, as certain crops may cease to be viable. As a result of increased evaporation of water, droughts and excessive rainfall will be more prevalent. Similarly, extreme storms like hurricanes Maria and Dorian that devastated our neighbours could become normal in the Caribbean region, wreaking havoc on the food supplies and the livelihoods of farmers.

Similarly, the resulting lack of food security and water resources and the degradation of the beaches and coral reefs may result in major losses for our tourism industry, resulting in the loss of jobs.

THERE IS HOPE

I know that this sounds bleak, but I do have some hope! However, we cannot throw our hands in the air and look to the youth to figure it out alone. By then, it will be too late.

- We have to come together – young and old, rich and poor – in our communities and engage in dialogue, brainstorming solutions that work for all Jamaicans, not just those with means.

n We have to push the private sector and the Government to carry out these fair solutions on our behalf to mitigate and adapt to this global crisis.

n We can ask for the seawalls to be raised in coastal areas.

n We can ask for living shorelines along the coasts and promote the planting of mangroves.

n We can call for improvements to the dams and for infrastructure improvements to our drainage system.

n We do not need to have gullies that push excess rainfall back to the sea, instead, we can have swales and ponds that allow water to infiltrate to our aquifers.

n We can also invest in low-carbon jobs – teachers, nurses, environmentalists as well as renewable-energy initiatives that are community-based to create a greener economy.

SPEAK UP

Now, you may be wondering how can we ask for this? The Government does not have money!

We have to bear in mind, according to Climate Central, the average person in a developing nation emits 2.7 tons of carbon dioxide per year. The average American emits 19.9 tons per year. According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, small-island developing nations emit just 1.5 per cent as much greenhouse gases as industrialised countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Our prime minister urged a graduating class recently to seek equity and climate change solutions simultaneously. It’s great advice; but let us pressure him to demand equity for us all. We can write and call our members of parliament and the Cabinet to get aid and investments from the countries responsible for this problem, earmarked for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Our voices matter. If you need reminding, look at how we applied pressure to our Government to refuse the coal power plant that China proposed. Look at how we are still applying pressure to our Government to leave Cockpit Country intact and to not mine for bauxite. We can do this – but only by taking action with all hands on deck!

n Gabrielle Rogers is a graduate of Princeton University with a degree in Chemical and Biological Engineering and a certificate in Environmental Studies. Email feedback to editorial@gleanerjm.com.