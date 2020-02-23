JLP condemns attack on Labourites campaigning in Clarendon South Eastern

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has condemned the attack on one of its supporters in Clarendon South East by persons purported to be backers of the People's National Party.

According to the JLP, while campaigning in the constituency, its supporters were set upon.

In a statement Sunday evening, the party said a Labourite who tried to videotape the incident was viciously hurt, receiving injuries to his head, back and leg.

The reported attack took place in the community of Jungle in Corn Piece district and has been reported to the Hayes Police and the Political Ombudsman.

JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang said the behaviour was deplorable.

"Jamaica has left this sort of politics in the past," said Chang, who is also Jamaica's national security minister.

"This is evidence that not only is the PNP campaigning in the constituency but that desperation is setting in," he added.

Chang has asked the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice quickly and wants the PNP to rein in its supporters.

A by-election will be held in Clarendon South East on March 2 to select a replacement for the JLP's Ruddy Spencer who has resigned.

The JLP's Pearnel Charles Jnr and independent candidate Deryck Lambert will be vying for the seat.

