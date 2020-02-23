Police to be equipped with taser guns

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has announced that it is equipping its members will less lethal weapons, such as taser guns.

The JCF made the announcement via Twitter earlier today.

In the post, which it underscored by displaying a photo of the police attempting to disarm a man with a knife, it says the move is part of its efforts to modernise the force and improve the safety of citizens.

There have been consistent calls, including from the Independent Commission for Investigations, for the police to be armed with less lethal weapons to reduce incidences of police fatalities.

