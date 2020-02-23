Police investigate another JDF soldier shooting in St Catherine

The St Catherine Police are investigating a shooting incident in Eltham Vista, Spanish Town this morning involving another member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

The Gleaner understands that the incident occurred after the JDF soldier went to the home of his female partner and found her in the company of another man.

An argument developed between the soldier and the man, who sought to escape from the house using the backdoor. The soldier pulled his licensed Glock pistol and fired a shot at the man, who managed to escape through a neighbour’s premises.

The Gleaner understands that the man was not injured.

The St Catherine North Police are investigating.

A similar scene unfolded in Greater Portmore, St Catherine last Wednesday night, when a soldier shot and injured a policeman, after he caught the policeman in a compromising position with his wife, who is also a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.