Police probing murder and shooting in St Andrew

Investigators are at the scene of a murder, where the body of a man, identified as 'Cucus', was found on a garbage dump near the entrance of 60 Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew.

The body was found about 1:40 a.m. the police say. They are investigating whether he was killed elsewhere and his body dumped at the location.

Meanwhile, police are also probing a shooting in Iron River, also in northern St Andrew, which left a bus conductor and his common law wife injured.

The incident happened last night at about 10:40 p.m., when gunmen invaded the home of the couple.

They were rushed to hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The St Andrew North Police Division has recorded the most murders so far this year. It is followed closely by the St Catherine South and St Andrew South and Central divisions.

