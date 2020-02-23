US citizen slapped with criminal charges

A US citizen is to face the Jamaican courts to answer illegal alien and possession of ammunition charges.

He is 24-year-old Dondre Sinclair of Queens, New York.

Sinclair was arrested late yesterday afternoon by police at a house on Dumfries Street, Kingston 14.

The police say they conducted an operation at the premises occupied by Sinclair about 5:15 p.m. and found five rounds of nine millimetre bullets. They later learned that he was also in the country illegally.

He is to face court at a later date.

