Woman charged for stabbing partner in the face

A woman has been charged after she stabbed her partner in the face with a knife.

The incident happened at the Pearnel Charles Arcade in downtown Kingston some weeks ago on January 13.

The police say the woman, 38-year-old Yanique Jackson of Braeton in Portmore, had a dispute with her common law partner when a knife was brought into play and used to stab the complainant in the face.

The police were called and Jackson was eventually arrested and charged with wounding with intent.

Her court date is to be finalised.

