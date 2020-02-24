266 JCF members promoted

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has congratulated the 266 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) who have been promoted.

One-hundred-and-twenty Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeant while 146 Constables were promoted to the rank of Corporal.

The promotions, which took effect on Friday, were spread among several police divisions and formations across the island.

“Heartiest congratulations for all your hard work, commitment, and dedication. Your work as supervisors is integral to the JCF as it continues to uphold the rule of law, respect for the rights of all and to be a force for good.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.