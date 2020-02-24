BOJ starts process to identify new senior deputy governor

The Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) has commenced the process to identify a candidate to replace incumbent Senior Deputy Governor John Robinson, who is slated to demit the position shortly.

Speaking during the bank’s quarterly media briefing at the BOJ in downtown Kingston, on Thursday, Governor Richard Byles said applications have been invited to fill the post.

This has been done through, among other things, newspaper ads published over the past several weeks.

Byles advised that the bank has a structured evaluation process, overseen by a special committee, which will be used to make the final selection.

He pointed out that Robinson, who has served the BoJ for 36 years, “has finally decided to retire [for good]”, having done so previously and returning on contract.

“I expect that in the next four months, or so, we will take the time to evaluate everybody [who applies] … and come up with a decision [on the successful candidate] … and then there will be a handing over period,” the governor indicated.

Byles said the position is the second most senior in the BoJ and one that “we take very seriously”.

As such, he said “we will be working to ensure the most suitable candidate is selected”.

Robinson, for his part, said having had a “very long run” at the BoJ, during which “I have seen [and] done a lot… I think it’s time to make room for other people to grow”.