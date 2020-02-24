Embassy warns US citizens of no-go crime zones

Specific instructions have been issued to United States citizens in Jamaica to avoid a number of communities across several parishes because of security concerns caused by violence.

Many of these areas are currently under states of public emergency and have experienced killings and/or shootings since the start of 2020.

In an advisory issued Friday, the embassy also told its citizens not to resist any robbery attempt, use caution when walking or driving, and to be alert and aware of their surroundings.

The advisory categorically stated that US citizens and government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the listed areas, driving outside of prescribed areas of Kingston, and from using public buses.

Areas in Kingston where US citizens have been advised not to travel include Cassava Piece, downtown Kingston and surrounding areas, Mountain View Avenue, Hagley Park Road, south of Half-Way Tree, and Old Hope Road.

Grants Pen, Standpipe, Duhaney Park, Olympic Gardens, Cockburn Gardens and Seaview Gardens are also designated no-go zones for US citizens.

The recommended route to the Norman Manley International Airport is South Camp Road to Norman Manley Boulevard.

The embassy advised against travel to Clarendon, except when passing through the parish using the T1 and A2 highways.

They were instructed not to visit several towns and communities in St Catherine, including Spanish Town, Central Village, Old Braeton, Naggo Head, Newland and Waterford.

In St James, US citizens are not permitted to visit Flankers, Norwood, Glendevon, Paradise Heights, Rose Heights, Canterbury and parts of Mount Salem.

