Gunmen again rob Western Union Santa Cruz branch

Armed men this morning held up and robbed the Western Union branch in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

It’s the second robbery at the location in five months and the latest in a string of attacks at several locations of the money transfer entity.

In September, about five men carrying handguns entered the Santa Cruz location, robbed the tellers of cash and relieved the security guard of his firearm.



And the police say about 9:30 this morning, a group of gunmen struck and stole an undetermined sum of money.

They also made off with the security guard’s gun.

As the robbers left the store, customers reportedly ran from the building and raised an alarm.

As a result of the robbery, the branch was closed for today.

