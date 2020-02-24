News Briefs

Jamaican on murder charge in Bahamas

A Jamaican teenager was on Friday charged with murder in The Bahamas.

Allegations are that Damaine Sterling,19, killed Jamal Russell some time between Wednesday, February 12, and Friday, February 14.

Sterling was not required to enter a plea to the charge in court Friday.

However, bail was also denied and he was ordered to return to court on May 19.

Russell was reported missing by his family and was discovered dead in his home by police on February 14.

The incident is the second murder for the year in Grand Bahama.

The court was told that the Jamaican had been living with his stepfather in the Bahamas for the past 14 years.

Housing crisis on agenda at MoBay Expo

When the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry opens its Expo 2020 on March 6, one of the main areas of focus will be the need for better affordable housing in western Jamaica.

The discussions, to be spearheaded by Angella Whitter, chamber director and chairperson for Invest MoBay, will also shed light on Montego Bay’s ever-growing population, the risks in informal settlements, and the need to secure housing for low-income workers,

“Montego Bay has not been able to develop in a structured manner because most communities have not satisfactorily prepared themselves for the need to find adequate homes for the ever-growing population,” Witter said.

She raised alarm about the haphazard nature of developments in communities such as Bogue Village, Rose Vale, Ryne Park, Granville, Irwin Meadows, and West Village.

Guyana soldier dies in fireworks explosion

GEORGETOWN (CMC):

One of the nine soldiers who were injured in the fireworks explosion on Saturday at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) explosion has died.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of the Presidency said Corporal Seon Rose, who was badly injured in the incident that occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m. (local time), sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body, died on Sunday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was receiving treatment.

He was 31.

The GDF says that Rose was injured when there was a spontaneous combustion as the soldiers were preparing for the fireworks display.

That event was cancelled.