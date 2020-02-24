NWA warns about falling rocks in Charles Town, Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists who have to use the roadway through Charles Town, Portland to exercise extreme caution.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the area is currently being impacted by rockfall with huge boulders being deposited on the roadway in some instances.

He says a team from the agency was able to clear the roadway of loose debris earlier this morning but had to suspend these activities out of concern for the safety of workmen.

Motorists are being advised to remain alert and mute their car radios when travelling along the roadway.

It has been raining heavily in the area since the weekend.

