Over 200 pounds of ganja seized in St Elizabeth

The Marine and Narcotics Police have intensified their investigation into the seizure of over 200 pounds of ganja in Nain, St Elizabeth.

The police report that between 3:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Saturday a team conducted an operation in the area where several packages containing over 200 pounds of ganja were seized.

The estimated street value for the drug has not yet been ascertained.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

