Ammunition seizure in St James

Detectives attached to St James Division seized eight 5.56 cartridges and a ballistic helmet in Quarry Hill, Salt Spring on Sunday.

The police report that between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., a team conducted an operation in the area and the ammunition was found in a bottle in bushes.

No one was arrested.

