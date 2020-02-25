Major police-military operation in St Andrew North Police Division

There is now a major police-military operation in sections of the St Andrew North Police Division aimed at quelling recent violence.

St Andrew North is leading the 19 police divisions as it relates to murders since the start of the year.

Up to Saturday, February 22, a total of 22 homicides were recorded in the division, which is a major jump from the six murders in the corresponding period in 2019.

The Gleaner understands police dogs and high-ranking officials from the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force are a part of the operation.

