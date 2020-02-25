Man accused of killing St Catherine farmer in 2017 freed

Audley Duvall, who was described by the police as one of Jamaica’s most wanted criminals in 2017, has been freed of murder.

Duvall, 38, was freed by Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams in the Home Circuit Court following a no-case submission by his attorneys Peter Champagnie QC and Kemar Robinson.

He and another man were accused of the shooting death of Craig Grey on August 16, 2016 at his farm in Coolie district in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

The witness in the case reportedly gave evidence that the men wore masks and as such he was unable to see their faces.

He subsequently testified that he saw the faces of the accused and that he previously denied seeing his face because he was afraid.

He also reportedly testified that he was able to see his face because of a light from a pigpen.

This was reportedly contradicted by photos from the crime scene and the evidence of the scene of crime investigator who testified that he did not see a light in the pigpen.

At the end of the prosecution’s case, the judge agreed with the defence that the witness’ evidence was unreliable and instructed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.