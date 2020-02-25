Prisoner among six injured as police car, taxi crash in Kingston

An inmate from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre was among six persons injured in a motor vehicle crash in downtown Kingston this afternoon.

The prisoner was being transported from court in a police service vehicle when a Toyota Probox slammed into it at the intersection of Harbour and Pechon streets.

The two cops who were escorting the prisoner, the driver of the taxi, as well as two female passengers were also injured.

They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash resulted in minor traffic delays.

