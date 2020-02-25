School bus driver shot dead in front of students at Rhodes Hall High

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

Police personnel are searching for clues into the murder of a school bus driver on the compound of the Rhodes Hall High School in Green Island, Hanover this afternoon.

The police say about 1 o'clock this afternoon, 31-year-old Rayon McKenzie was shot dead by two gunmen travelling on a motorcycle.

McKenzie had just driven unto the school compound to pick-up students as he usually does.

According to the police, as he was getting out of the bus, the gunmen approached him, pulled handguns and opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The shooting sent students and teachers scampering.

