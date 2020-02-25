Smooth start to PEP exams - Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education says reports from its six regions indicate that the overall administration of the Primary Exit Profiles Ability Test for this year went smoothly and no major issues affected the examination.

The Ministry says the exam started on time, all scripts were in place and the centres were observed to be properly arranged and the students were settled.

Just over 39,000 students are registered to sit the exams this year.

The second component, the Grade 6 Performance Tasks, will take place on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20.

The Curriculum Based Tests are set for Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Ministry says earlier today, counsellors and social workers went to the Epsom Primary School in St Mary where a child was reported missing yesterday after attempting to cross a river.

The body of Grade 4 student, Kimora White, was subsequently found this afternoon after a search by the police, fire brigade and residents.

The Ministry says it will continue to provide grief counselling support to her immediate family and school community.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.