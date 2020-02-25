Update | Body of missing St Mary schoolgirl found at sea

The search for a missing St Mary schoolgirl ended in tragedy this afternoon after her body was found at sea by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard.

Eight-year-old Kimona Whyte was washed away yesterday afternoon as she attempted to cross a river in Epsom, St Mary.

Her body was found this afternoon floating in the sea in Annotto Bay, St Mary.

The Member of Parliament for St Mary South East Dr Norman Dunn was among people on the scene as the search was being carried out.

He said it was sad for the family and people of Epsom.

"It is heartrending and it is also a hard pill to swallow," said Dunn.

The child's mother Kimesha Stewart was uncontrollable as she learned of the passing of her daughter.

