Kingston man charged following gun seizure

A Kingston man is scheduled to appear in the Gun Court on Friday, March 6 after he was charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Tuesday.

He is 23-year-old Rasheem Reid otherwise called ‘Finini’, unemployed of Text Lane in Kingston.

The Central Police report that about 3:25 p.m., Reid’s house was searched and a 9mm pistol and twenty-five 9mm rounds of ammunition were found.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

