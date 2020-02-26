Man charged in relation to St Andrew gun attack

The police are reporting that the swift action of personnel from the Kingston East Police led to the arrest and charge of a man following a gun attack in the Shooter’s Hill area of St Andrew on Tuesday.

Charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 33-year-old Paul Cassanova of Harbour Heights, Kingston 17.

A court date is to be set.

It is reported that the complainant was attacked about 7:15 p.m. by Cassanova and other men who were travelling in a motorcar.

Cassanova was later taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.