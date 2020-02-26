Six persons murdered across Jamaica, five in SOEs

At least six persons were killed across sections of Jamaica between yesterday and early Wednesday morning.

Five of the homicides, which include a double murder in Westmoreland, occurred in areas that are under States of Public Emergency.

Details below:

Westmoreland

Eighteen-year-old Brianna Kerr and 49-year-old security guard Vanley Kerr were shot and killed by unknown assailant about 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday in Good Hope district in Negril.

St Andrew South

Mechanic Raymond Buckeridge, 37, of Seaview Gardens in St Andrew was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Hunts Bay Lane in Hunts Bay about 11:40 a.m on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old sales representative Damion Orlando Brown of a Molynes Road, St Andrew address was shot and killed about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Duhaney Park.

Hanover

Bus driver Ryan McKenzie, alias “Tall Boss”, 31, of Silver Spring, Westmoreland was shot and killed by unknown assailants about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the compound of the Rhodes Hall High School in Hanover.

READ: Bus driver shot dead at Hanover school

St Andrew North

An unidentified male was shot and killed about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday along Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.