St James bus driver charged with rape

Forty-year-old Jeffery Gordon, a bus driver of Montego Bay, St James, has been charged with the rape of a teen girl.

Gordon was arrested and charged last Thursday and is to appear before the St James Parish Court.

The police report that a statement was recorded from the alleged victim, in the presence of a school official, in which it was alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with the teen against her will on multiple occasions between February and May of 2019 in sections of Trelawny.

An investigation was launched and the accused was arrested and charged.

He remains in police custody.

