Bearer charged with 2019 Grants Pen, St Andrew murder

Twenty-six-year-old Phillip Peart, otherwise called ‘Boobie’, a bearer of Cassava River in Glengoffe, St Catherine, has been charged with murder.

Peart was arrested on Monday and later charged for the October 7, 2019 murder of 40-year-old Sean Edie of Grants Pen, St Andrew.

The police report that about 12:35 a.m on the day in question, Peart and two men opened gunfire hitting Edie on Grants Pen Road in the parish.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.