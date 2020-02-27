Thu | Feb 27, 2020

Corporate Hands | COK Sodality rewards champion speller

Published:Thursday | February 27, 2020 | 12:15 AM
Ambassador Aloun Assamba, CEO, COK Sodality, presents a tablet to National Spelling Bee Champion Tori-Ann Beckford from McAuley Primary School in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and a gift to her coach, Errol Campbell, at the school recently.
Rudolph Brown
