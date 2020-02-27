Earth Today | Earth Day 2020 competition still open for entries

THE NATURAL History Museum of Jamaica (NHMJ) is still accepting entries for its Earth Day 2020 Competition, being held under the theme, ‘Countdown to 2030: Vision of a Healthy Environment’.

Earth Day is observed globally each year on April 22, to promote the preservation of Earth’s natural resources and to raise awareness about environmental issues.

“As we celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary it will be a historic moment when citizens of the world rise up in a united call for the creativity, innovation, ambition, and bravery that we need to meet our climate crisis and seize the enormous opportunities of a zero-carbon future,” said a release from the NHMJ, a division of the Institute of Jamaica.

“We acknowledge that climate change, pollution and the unsustainable use of our resources represent some of the biggest challenges to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable. Through this competition, it is hoped that persons will be able to appreciate the importance of living in a healthy environment and learn how they can help to preserve its natural resources,” it added.

The competition is open to all children and youth between the ages of 12 and 19 years and who are attending primary or secondary schools; youth attached to community-based organisations, churches and also youth clubs.

Eligible persons are asked to submit original individual entries to these categories:

- Literary Art: Disasters at Our Doorsteps – Responding to the Effect of Climate Change;

- Poster: Earth Fever – The Effects of Climate Change;

- Photography: Beautiful but Deadly; and

- Design Model: Green is Gold.

There is also be an open Video category for persons to submit a one-minute video clip on ‘Greening Urban Spaces’.

Winners will be announced and recognised at the annual Earth Day Competition Awards Ceremony on April 28.

Entrants are asked to submit their original work for judging, which is done based on criteria determined and outlined by the staff of the NHMJ. The deadline for entries will be on Monday, March 9.