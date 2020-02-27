Entertainer charged for mowing down woman

Forty-eight-year-old entertainer Orville Dennis was on Tuesday charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to go before the court on March 27.

Dennis, who is of a Terminal Road in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine address, is being accused of using his motorcar to mow down a woman with whom he had a dispute.

The police say the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16.

According to the police, the woman suffered a fractured leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

