Health Ministry imposes travel restriction against four more countries over Coronavirus

The Health Ministry has expanded travel restrictions to four more countries amid a global spread of the Coronavirus.

This restriction now applies to travel from Italy, South Korea, Singapore and Iran.

Several weeks ago, a travel restriction was placed on China, the epicentre of the Coronavirus.

Coronavirus statistics:

*China - 78,00 cases, 2747 deaths

*Italy - 322 cases, 11 deaths

*South Korea/Republic of Korea - 1,261 cases, 12 deaths

*Singapore - 91 cases, no deaths

*Iran - 95 cases, 15 deaths

The Ministry says it is now reviewing the situation in Japan, where there are 164 cases and 1 death

According to Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton a decision will be whether Japan is to be included in the list of restricted countries.

What the travel restriction means

1. All Jamaicans who have visited Italy, South Korea, Iran, and Singapore in the past 14 days will have landing privileges in accordance with the law but will be subject to a health assessment and quarantine;

2. Persons who have visited Italy, South Korea, Iran and Singapore in the past 14 days and who do not have permanent residency or marriage exemption in Jamaica will not be granted landing privileges at any of the country’s ports of entry.

3. Non-Jamaicans who have permanent residence and marriage exemptions who are landed and who had visited Italy, South Korea, Iran, and Singapore in the past 14 days will be subject to a health assessment and quarantine.

4. Persons who have visited Italy, South Korea, Iran and Singapore and have been granted landing privileges and classified by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as high risk will be quarantined in Government facilities; and those who are assessed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as low-risk will be quarantined at home under the supervision of the Parish Health Department.

5. Individuals returning from Italy, South Korea, Iran and Singapore who have been granted landing privileges and who display any symptom of COVID-19, as per the case definition published by the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation, will be placed in immediate isolation at a health facility.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.