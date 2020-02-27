KFC donates millions to School Feeding Programme

In keeping with its commitment to champion the cause of alleviating hunger, Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), under its KFC Add Hope feeding initiative, handed over a $7.4-million donation on Thursday, February 20 to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) to aid in providing nutritious meals for basic- and primary-school children.

The presentation, undertaken during the signing of a memorandum of understanding at Mona Heights Primary School in St Andrew, was made through the ministry’s partners Nutrition Products Limited (NPL).

This followed ROJ’s initial donation of $4.5 million through Add Hope in 2018 when the partnership between the MoEYI (through its School Feeding Unit) and NPL was first formalised. This initial contribution towards the National Feeding Programme resulted in more than 82,000 meals being distributed to 3,500 students at the basic and primary level within proximity to 35 KFC restaurants islandwide, ROJ said in a press statement.

It was estimated that this year’s donation of $7.4 million will benefit 82 schools over a longer period of time than the previous year.

Karl Samuda, minister without portfolio, said that he was grateful for such partnerships.

“This is a team effort and Restaurants of Jamaica has shown tremendous potential to help subsidise our efforts. We feel your support and the children who stand to benefit from this do as well,” he said.