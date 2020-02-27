News Briefs

Ombudsman steps into Clarendon SE scuffle

Political rivals of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party and the opposition People’s National Party who were captured on video engaged in a scuffle have reportedly agreed to bury the hatchet.

That decision arose after a meeting with Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon yesterday.

Patricia Duncan Sutherland, PNP caretaker for the constituency of Clarendon South East, where the incident occurred, described the consultation as a “good meeting” and added that she believed all parties involved would come to an amicable resolution. A by-election is due there on March 2.

The supporter who was slapped with a charge of assault by the police is scheduled to face court on March 13.

“As the People’s National Party, we continue to encourage our supporters to conduct themselves in a way that everybody feels welcomed in the constituency that allows us to campaign freely,” she told The Gleaner.

Duncan Sutherland has also urged supporters not to deface political signs or react adversely to provocation.

Two charged with sex offence breaches

Two men have been charged with breaches of the Sexual Offences Act following separate incidents in St Elizabeth and St Ann last Thursday.

Charged are 25-year-old Okello Piper, a school bus operator of Fraser district, St Elizabeth, and 32-year-old Fidel Jarrett, labourer of Seacrest, Discovery Bay, St Ann.

In the first incident which occurred about 7:30 p.m., Piper allegedly raped a 13-year-old student while he was transporting her home. He was arrested and charged with grievous sexual assault and rape.

And about 11 p.m. in St Ann, Jarrett reportedly raped a complainant when she went to collect some money from him. Jarrett, who was pointed out to the police, was arrested on Friday, February 21. He was also charged with rape.