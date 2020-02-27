Portmore crocodile removed to safe habitat

The crocodile that blocked premises in Johnson Hill, Hellshire, St Catherine this morning, forcing residents to remind indoors, has been removed and relocated to a safe habit.

The removal was conducted by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) in collaboration with the Urban Development Corporation.

Acting Public Relations and Corporate Communication at NEPA Ollyvia Anderson told The Gleaner that the agency responded as soon as it became aware of the incident.

“The reptile was relocated to a safe habitat. I will use the opportunity to remind individuals that it is an offence under the wild life protection act to harm, kill or molest the animals,” said Anderson.

