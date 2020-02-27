Portmore man in alleged police shootout charged

A Portmore, St Catherine man who allegedly engaged a police team in a shootout has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police say 22-year-old Howard Birch, a construction worker of Portmore Villa in Gregory Park in the parish, was arrested in an operation on Tuesday.

He was subsequently charged.

Birch is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Wednesday, March 4.

The police report that about 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 11, a team was on operation in the Portmore Villa community when the accused and two men were seen in front of an unfinished building.

The police approached them and they allegedly opened gunfire at the team and then fled.

