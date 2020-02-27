School bus operator charged with rape, grievous sexual assault

A St Elizabeth school bus operator accused of forcibly having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl while he was transporting her home has been charged.

Twenty-five-year-old Okello Piper of Fraser district in the parish was charged last Thursday with grievous sexual assault and rape.

A court date is being finalised.

It is reported that about 7:30 p.m. on the day in question the bus driver forced himself on the schoolgirl while bringing her home in Fraser district.

The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested and later charged.

