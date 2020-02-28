EOJ says all systems go for Clarendon South Eastern by-election

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it is adding the finishing touches to preparations for the by-election in Clarendon South Eastern on Monday.

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Pearnel Charles Jr and independent candidate, Derrick Lambert, are contesting the poll.

The polls will open at 7:00 a.m and will close at 5:00 p.m., afterwhich the preliminary counting of ballots will immediately take place.

The EOJ says training has been completed for all 350 Election Day workers who will be deployed to conduct the polls in 135 polling stations across 33 voting locations constituency-wide.

It notes that workers have been specially selected from outside of the constituency.

There are 41,308 registered voters in the constituency.

Only electors registered to vote in this constituency will be allowed to vote in the upcoming by-election.

Candidates are being reminded that election campaigning ceases on Sunday, March 1, 24 hours before the start of polling on March 2.

Electors who are still unclear where to vote may check the Electoral Commission of Jamaica’s website at www.ecj.com.jm and click on “Query The Voters’ List” to find out at which polling station they are to cast their ballots.

Electors are being reminded to take their voters identification card to the polling station and that the use or display of cell phones or cameras is not allowed inside the room.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.