Have you seen Sanita Hall?...Portmore nurse reported missing

The police are seeking the public’s help to locate 27-year-old nurse, Sanita Hall, of Edgewater, Bridgeport, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, February 17.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

The police report that Hall was last seen at home about 8:00 a.m. wearing a black dress.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sanita Joy is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, police 119 emergency number the nearest police station.

