Hylton calls for measures to tackle surge of violence in Western St Andrew

Member of Parliament for Western St Andrew Anthony Hylton is calling for the government to implement workable anti-crime measures in the constituency to tackle a surge in crime and violence.

He said the ongoing crime and violence in Jamaica and in his constituency is of grave concern.

“I have called for and will continue to call for the Government to implement a workable crime plan. As Member of Parliament, I stand firm and vigilant with the people of Western St Andrew and will continue my advocacy, as I recently did in Parliament, for workable anti-crime measures to be implemented in the constituency to tackle crime and violence,” Hylton said.

Arguing that given the uptick of crime and violence in Western St Andrew, including the most recent incidents that have cut short the lives of the former national footballer Irvino English and promising national bobsleigh athlete Oshane Keith Junior Lewis, Hylton said the situation requires urgent action.

“These measures must not only serve as a deterrent for a short period but must be sustained and sustainable in order to tame what is currently happening in our society. The people of Western St Andrew and the wider Jamaica are suffering under this surge of incessant and growing crime and violence,” Hylton said.

“We need workable solutions. We recognise and are grateful to the hard working men and women of our security forces and their service and sacrifice to the nation. However, as we pay tribute to them we know that they alone cannot tackle this problem. It takes a collective effort with social and economic intervention programmes as part of a crime plan. The government must act now!” he said.

